Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .273 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 53.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (23.1%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
- Urquidy (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
