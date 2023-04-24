Josh Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .345.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 43.8% of those games.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with two or more RBI five times (31.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
  • Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
