The Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena on Monday, April 24, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs are ahead 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Lightning -110 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Maple Leafs (-110).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.4)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 46-30-6 overall and 8-7-15 in overtime matchups.

In the 21 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-7-5 record (good for 23 points).

In the 10 games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 62 games (46-10-6, 98 points).

In the 35 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-12-3 record (43 points).

In the 45 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 27-13-5 (59 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Lightning finished 18-18-2 in those contests (38 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.39 9th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 2.68 7th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 29.5 7th 3rd 25.4% Power Play % 25.6% 2nd 15th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 81.9% 11th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

