Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Tampa Bay Lightning ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs lead 2-1 in the series. The Lightning have -110 odds on the moneyline against the Maple Leafs (-110).
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning are 40-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 40-26 (winning 60.6%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 52.4% chance to win.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|280 (8th)
|Goals
|278 (9th)
|252 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (7th)
|71 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|53 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (11th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Lightning offense's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.
- The Lightning are ranked 14th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +28.
