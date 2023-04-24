On Monday, Manuel Margot (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Margot has had a base hit in 10 of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings