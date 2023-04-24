Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Manuel Margot (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Margot has had a base hit in 10 of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, one per game).
- Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
