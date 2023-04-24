The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of .970, fueled by an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 18 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has an RBI in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (61.9%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings