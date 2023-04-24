Rays vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Astros have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have a 19-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.5% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has a 16-1 record (winning 94.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-7-3 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered each time.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-0
|6-3
|11-1
|8-2
|13-2
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.