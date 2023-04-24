Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (23) this season while batting .307 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Diaz has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits eight times (40.0%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In nine games this year (45.0%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Urquidy (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
