The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, six home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings