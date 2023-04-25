Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Astros.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Garcia (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
