Francisco Mejia -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .242 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Mejia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, one per game).
  • Garcia gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.