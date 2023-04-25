The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .371 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
  • Ramirez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (44.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Garcia makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.