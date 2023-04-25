Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .371 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (44.4%).
- He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Garcia makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
