The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .371 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (44.4%).

He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings