Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .229 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
  • In 52.4% of his 21 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Garcia (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
