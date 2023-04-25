Jose Siri is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 25 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Siri will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Siri has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has hit a long ball in two of six games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

In 83.3% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (50.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings