The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .333 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 23.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 10 games this season (58.8%), including more than one RBI in 29.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings