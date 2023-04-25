On Tuesday, Luke Raley (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .188.
  • Raley has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Raley has had an RBI in five games this year (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Garcia (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
