On Tuesday, Luke Raley (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .188.

Raley has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Raley has had an RBI in five games this year (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings