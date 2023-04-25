On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .180 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 10 of 21 games this year, Margot has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

