Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) and Houston Astros (12-11) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 25.

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (3-1) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Luis Garcia (1-2) for the Houston Astros.

Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 20 (90.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in 14 games this season when favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 157 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).

Rays Schedule