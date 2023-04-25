How to Watch the Rays vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get the better of Luis Garcia, the Houston Astros' named starter, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 48 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .534 slugging percentage.
- The Rays lead the majors with a .287 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (157 total, 6.8 per game).
- The Rays have a league-leading .360 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 2.72 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.034).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Levi Stoudt
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 8-7
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Michael Kopech
|4/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/24/2023
|Astros
|W 8-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Jose Urquidy
|4/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luis Garcia
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
