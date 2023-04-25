When the Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) and Houston Astros (12-11) match up at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, April 25, Drew Rasmussen will get the call for the Rays, while the Astros will send Luis Garcia to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Garcia - HOU (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 22 times and won 20, or 90.9%, of those games.

The Rays have won all 14 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Astros the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

