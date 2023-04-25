After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • This year, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 14 games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 6.0% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.0 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Garcia (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
