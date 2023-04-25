Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- This year, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 14 games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 6.0% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Astros are sending Garcia (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.