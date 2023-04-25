After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

This year, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 14 games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 6.0% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

