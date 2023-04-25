On Tuesday, Wander Franco (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .318 with 11 doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 14th in slugging.

In 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (18.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Franco has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

