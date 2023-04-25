After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has three doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .313.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Diaz is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 42.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings