On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, six home runs and 11 walks.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 20 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

