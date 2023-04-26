On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • He ranks 121st in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (35.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 of 20 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
