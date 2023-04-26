On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286.

Bethancourt is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (42.9%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings