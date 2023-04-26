On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.447 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .371 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (27.8%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his plate appearances.

In 38.9% of his games this year, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings