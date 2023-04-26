Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .292 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in six games this season (85.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (71.4%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (42.9%) he had two or more.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.0 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
