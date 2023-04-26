After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .328 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this season (55.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (27.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings