Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .180 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Margot has had a base hit in 10 of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Margot has had an RBI in six games this year.

In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

