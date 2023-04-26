Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .180 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Margot has had a base hit in 10 of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Margot has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
