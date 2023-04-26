Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 31 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

In 87.0% of his 23 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 21.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 13 games this season (56.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (60.9%), including four games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings