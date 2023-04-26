Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) and Houston Astros (13-11) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 26.

The probable pitchers are Calvin Faucher for the Tampa Bay Rays and Hunter Brown (2-0) for the Houston Astros.

Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Rays have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 20 (87%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 20 of its 23 games, or 87%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

No team has scored more than the 157 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule