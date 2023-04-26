Rays vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the final of a three-game series against Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Rays have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+110). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.
Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-135
|+110
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have compiled a 20-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 87% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 19-2 (90.5%).
- The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay has played in 24 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-8-3).
- The Rays have covered 100% of their games this season, going 4-0-0 against the spread.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-1
|6-3
|11-1
|9-3
|14-3
|6-1
