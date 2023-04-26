The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman take the field against Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 48 home runs, averaging two per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .522 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 97 extra-base hits.

The Rays have a league-best .282 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (157 total, 6.5 per game).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .355 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.82).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.056).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Calvin Faucher (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 White Sox W 8-7 Home Calvin Faucher Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox W 4-1 Home Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/24/2023 Astros W 8-3 Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros L 5-0 Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros - Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox - Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox - Away Taj Bradley Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox - Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Roansy Contreras

