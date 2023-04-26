The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), Walls has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 66.7% of his games this season (10 of 15), with two or more runs four times (26.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.30).
  • The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
