The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

In 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), Walls has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 66.7% of his games this season (10 of 15), with two or more runs four times (26.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings