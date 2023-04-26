Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .315.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Franco is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with two or more RBI three times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.