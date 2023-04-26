The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .315.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Franco is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with two or more RBI three times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

