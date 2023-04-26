Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .313.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (22.7%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
