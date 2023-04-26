The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .313.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (22.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings