Alex Killorn and the Tampa Bay Lightning are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Killorn's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Killorn vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn has averaged 17:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

In Killorn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 27 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Killorn has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 17 of them.

Killorn has an assist in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Killorn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Killorn has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Killorn Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 18 65 Points 15 28 Goals 6 37 Assists 9

