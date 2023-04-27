Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Brandon Lowe (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has a double, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .229.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 126th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (19.0%).
- In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 36th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.