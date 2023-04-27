On Thursday, Brandon Lowe (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has a double, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .229.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 126th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (19.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (19.0%).
  • In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (2-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 36th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
