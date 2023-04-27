Harold Ramirez -- hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .354.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (42.1%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (26.3%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in seven games this season (36.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings