Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .354.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (42.1%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (26.3%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in seven games this season (36.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 36th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
