On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .216 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
  • Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with at least two hits four times (18.2%).
  • In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
