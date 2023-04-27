After hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .328 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits seven times (38.9%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 10 of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings