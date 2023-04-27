Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .328 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits seven times (38.9%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 10 of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
