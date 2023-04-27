The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs have a 3-1 advantage in the series.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 5-4 (F/OT) TOR 4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players