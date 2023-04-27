The Tampa Bay Lightning go on the road to square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Lightning as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +135 moneyline odds against the Maple Leafs (-155).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-155) Lightning (+135) -

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have won seven of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Tampa Bay has won one of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.

During the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 1.0 more goal than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Lightning have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their +28 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

