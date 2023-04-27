On Thursday, Manuel Margot (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .203.

Margot has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings