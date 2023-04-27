Rays vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.
The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+125). The total for the contest is listed at 7 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-155
|+125
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 20 of the 24 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 17-1 record (winning 94.4% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- In the 25 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-3).
- The Rays have put together a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-2
|6-3
|11-1
|9-4
|14-4
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.