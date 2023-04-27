Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Chicago White Sox and starter Dylan Cease on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 48 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .508 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .276 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.3 runs per game (157 total).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .349 on-base percentage.

Rays batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.74).

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.054).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

McClanahan is looking to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

McClanahan will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox W 4-1 Home Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/24/2023 Astros W 8-3 Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros L 5-0 Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox - Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox - Away Taj Bradley Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox - Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.