Shane McClanahan will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) on Thursday, April 27 against the Chicago White Sox (7-18), who will answer with Dylan Cease. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. A 7-run total has been listed for the contest.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 24 times and won 20, or 83.3%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 17-1 (winning 94.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 7-3 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (12.5%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -155 or longer eight times, losing every contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -114 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.