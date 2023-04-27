Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. White Sox on April 27, 2023
Randy Arozarena and Andrew Vaughn are among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Rays vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Shane McClanahan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)
McClanahan Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
McClanahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 11
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 5
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Mar. 30
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Arozarena Stats
- Arozarena has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .341/.410/.571 slash line on the year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has recorded 29 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 14 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.374/.552 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 16 RBI (21 total hits).
- He's slashed .236/.340/.371 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has collected 26 hits with five doubles and eight walks. He has driven in five runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .295/.354/.352 so far this season.
- Benintendi heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
