The Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) visit the Chicago White Sox (7-18) to start a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the White Sox a series loss to the Blue Jays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (4-0) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (2-0) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Rays vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (4-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 1.86 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .176.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Shane McClanahan vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with 96 runs scored this season. They have a .228 batting average this campaign with 23 home runs (23rd in the league).

The White Sox have gone 3-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-0) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.73 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .178 to opposing hitters.

Cease has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).

Dylan Cease vs. Rays

He will match up with a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 233 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .508 (first in the league) with 48 total home runs (first in MLB action).

In four innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Cease has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

