The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .313.

Walls has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (62.5%), including four games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

