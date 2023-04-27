Victor Hedman will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Fancy a wager on Hedman in the Lightning-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Victor Hedman vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Hedman has averaged 23:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In nine of 76 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hedman has a point in 37 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 30 of 76 games this season, Hedman has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hedman hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.8% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 76 Games 18 49 Points 10 9 Goals 2 40 Assists 8

